After Rashmika and Katrina, actor Kajol’s deepfake video raises concern

The issue of deepfakes is really surging as Artificial Intelligence (AI) advances. After actresses Rashmika Mandana and Katrina Kaif, now Kajol is facing a similar issue as an Internet influencer has morphed the face of the K3G actress on herself. Although the original clip was shared in June this year by influencer Rosie Breen on TikTok as part of the ‘Get Ready With Me’ trend, it resurfaced recently, sparking concerns over the use of AI.
The video in question shows Breen’s face being replaced with that of Kajol. The morphed video clip showed the My Name Is Khan actress changing clothes on camera. The original video was of Rosie, and Kajol’s face had been morphed into the video. For a split second, the manipulated video features the face of the original woman.
Deepfakes use a form of deep learning AI to manufacture realistic but fake images, videos, audios, or even texts.
In Rashmika Mandanna's case, the deepfake video showed a woman, dressed in black, entering a lift. Her face was morphed and edited in a way that it resembled the actor. In Katrina Kaif's case, a digitally altered image of the actress from her recently released film Tiger 3 showed the actress engaging in a fight with a stuntwoman clad in a towel; the edited version showed her wearing a low-cut white top and a matching bottom instead of the towel.
