Will Tovino survive Great Khali’s chokeslam? Minnal Murali's promo video asks

The Malayalam superhero film that is slated to premiere on streaming platform Netflix is helmed by Basil Joseph.

Flix Mollywood

A new promotional video from actor Tovino Thomas’s long-awaited superhero flick Minnal Murali was unveiled on Sunday, December 19. The fun video is based on the concept of superheroes getting certified and clearing tests. In this video, Tovino is seen taking part in these tests with Indian wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, who is popularly known as The Great Khali. “Minnal Murali is posed with the ultimate question of strength. Can he survive The Great Khali’s chokeslam?(sic),” the description below the YouTube video reads.

Sharing the video on social media, Tovino wrote: “Being a superhero is serious business. So serious, that the @GreatKhali chokeslams you!(sic).” The Malayalam superhero film is slated to premiere on streaming platform Netflix. Helmed by Basil Joseph, the film will be released in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Basil is known for spearheading films like Kunjiramayanam and Godha, and he is also known for his performances in films like Joji.

The cast of Minnal Murali includes actors Guru Somasundaram, Vasisht Umesh, Aju Varghese, Femina George, Harisree Ashokan, Mammukoya, Baiju Santhosh and Bijukuttan, among others.

Minnal Murali is produced by Sophia Paul, and written by Arun and Justin. The technical crew comprises Sameer Thahir as the cinematographer, Shaan Rahman as the music composer, Manu Jagadh as the art director and Vlad Rimburg as the action director. Deepali Noor has been roped in to design the superhero costume.

Earlier, actor Mohanlal had released the motion poster of Minnal Murali in March this year, which featured an animated picture of Tovino in his superhero costume. The film had run into trouble last year when the sets of a church raised for shooting was destroyed by Hindu right-wing groups in Kerala’s Kalady. The shooting had already been halted once when COVID-19 struck Kerala in March last year and all film production was stopped.

Actor-director duo Tovino and Basil have teamed up earlier for films like Godha, which received good reviews.

Watch: