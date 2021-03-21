Mohanlal unveils motion poster of Tovino Thomas starrer ‘Minnal Murali’

Touted to be Malayalam cinema’s first superhero movie, ‘Minnal Murali’ is slated for release on Onam.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam star Mohanlal took to social media on Saturday to share the motion poster of Mollywood’s first superhero movie Minnal Murali, starring Tovino Thomas in the titular role. The film is slated for release on August 19, marking the occasion of Onam. Mohanlal conveyed his wishes to the crew while sharing the poster.

Actor Tovino Thomas too shared the poster with fans on Instagram. Expressing his excitement to work on the project, the 32-year-old actor wrote, “This is his destiny. Thrilled and excited to share the first look of our own superhero, MINNAL MURALI,” the caption read. He added that the movie will be released under different names in other languages. The film has been titled Mister Murali in Hindi and Merupu Murali in Telugu. It will be released in Kannada as Minchu Murali, and as Minnal Murali in Tamil and Malayalam.

“A Weekend Blockbusters production by Sophia Paul, directed by Basil Joseph starring Tovino Thomas and Guru Somasundaram. Written by Arun and Justin, cinematography by Sameer Thahir, music by Shaan Rahman, art by Manu Jagadh, Superhero costume by Deepali Noor and action direction by Vlad Rimburg,” the post read.

Minnal Murali marks Tovino’s second collaboration with filmmaker Basil. The duo had teamed up for the sports-drama movie Godha earlier.

As per the motion poster of Minnal Murali, Netflix has bought the digital rights for the film.

The production for the movie was halted a couple of times earlier. Initially, the team couldn’t shoot following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shoot was also paused in May last year when a massive church erected for shooting a few sequences in the film, was vandalised by members of a right-wing organisation, resulting in financial losses.