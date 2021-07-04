â€˜Will take legal action if you continue to oppose NEETâ€™: BJP TN youth wing to actor Suriya

news politics

The State Youth Working Committee of the BJP in Tamil Nadu held a meeting and passed seven resolutions to be implemented in the coming days. Among them was one condemning actor Suriyaâ€™s stand on NEET. The resolution claimed 'actor Suriya continues to speak untruthfully about NEET selection and continues to oppose the Modi governmentâ€™s public welfare scheme and laws with intent for self-promotionâ€™. Suriya had released a statement against the NEET selection process saying that it preys on poor students of Tamil Nadu.

The meeting was chaired by BJP state youth secretary Vinoj Selvam and was held at the BJP headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai. The resolution against Suriya also condemned him for protesting against the Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021 and said that if he continued with his protest, the BJP youth wing will initiate legal action against him. Another resolution also condemned the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for allegedly spreading misinformation about NEET and confusing people.

Further, the BJP youth committee passed a resolution hailing PM Modiâ€™s handling of the COVID-19 crisis across the country, particularly the second wave. Another resolution urged the Tamil Nadu government to reopen Navodaya schools in the state. Reduction of petrol and diesel prices in the state and subsidy for cooking gas was also demanded. The meeting also demanded that the state government should take steps to recover encroached land belonging to temples in Tamil Nadu. It was added that the recovered land should be returned to the Hindu temples.

BJP state secretary K Nagarajan has moved Madras High Court, seeking to quash an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government which stated that a high-level committee headed by Justice AK Rajan will study the impact of NEET. The state government in response submitted a plea to dismiss the BJP's petition and called it an attempt to "throttle the spirit of the democracy."