Suriya calls NEET a threat to students, says education should be state’s responsibility

“For a country like India that is diverse in language and culture, it is only fair if the education system is in the hands of its state,” said Suriya.

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar on Saturday called the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) a threat to students and said that education should be a state’s responsibility and right. Stating that NEET is wrecking the future of students from marginalised communities and those studying in government schools in Tamil Nadu, Suriya said the common medical entrance test should be scrapped. The actor, who came out in support of the Tamil Nadu government’s move to study the impact of NEET in medical admission, released a statement on behalf of his Agaram Foundation.

He also confirmed that the foundation has submitted the letter to the panel. Suriya urged the public to submit their opinions on NEET before June 23, stating, “It is only imperative that we rightfully keep the government and change makers informed about the concerns in exams like NEET, if not such ‘common’ exams can sabotage the future of our children.”

He also called for education, which is presently in the Concurrent List, to be made the state’s responsibility. “For a country like India that is diverse in language and culture, it is only fair if the education system is in the hands of its state. Through this we can see a permanent solution. I request all the state political parties to unite and work towards making education a state’s responsibility and right,” said the statement.

Suriya, the founder of Agaram foundation, an NGO that focuses on rendering educational aid to students from oppressed communities, has been vocal about the issues in the National Educational Policy (NEP). In his statement on Saturday, the actor said that the education is vastly different for students from marginalised communities to those from rich backgrounds. Hence in such an education structure, conducting nation-wide ‘common’ entrance exams for all is against social justice.

“Government and government-aided schools are the only able source of education for students from marginalised communities. Of the 40% marginalised students studying in government schools and 25% students studying in government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu -- only 20% students’ avail higher education,” stated Suriya.

The statement went on to say, “After pursuing education in school for 12 years, it is an injustice to force students to write common entrance exams like NEET. Exams such as these push the students further down in availing education. Several students, especially those from marginalised communities who dream to become doctors will be severely crippled by the implementation of NEET.”

Pointing out that NEET is a threat to the welfare of both students and the country, Suriya stated that Agaram Foundation has submitted its opinion on NEET to the panel together with students of government schools.

The Tamil Nadu government on June 5 announced that a high-level panel headed by Justice AK Rajan will be set up to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in the state. Further the panel will also study the extent to which the marginalised students and government school students have been impacted due to NEET. In connection with this, the panel under the Directorate of Medical Education on June 17 invited the members of public to write their opinion on NEET and its impact on the admission to neetimpact2021@gmail.com.