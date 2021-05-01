'Will never forget your guidance': Suriya pens heartfelt note for late KV Anand

Suriya talked about how KV Anand helped shape his career with films like 'Nerukku Ner' and 'Ayan'.

Flix Kollywood

After the untimely demise of veteran cinematographer and filmmaker KV Anand, actor Suriya, who collaborated with him for a number of movies and shared a close camaraderie with the director, paid tribute to him by penning a heartfelt note.

In an emotional note, the Soorarai Pottru fame actor explained how KV Anand was an important factor behind the actor’s debut in the 1997 Tamil film Nerukku Ner. “KV Anand sir.. Your death reminds us with a tight slap that we are stuck in a pandemic. Your absence causes great pain. In the grief of your unacceptable loss, there are unforgettable memories that are coming back to me like waves. It is through the photography you took that Saravanan became Suriya. I am still awestruck about the effort you put in for two hours to showcase a new face at the right angle,” Suriya wrote in Tamil.

The letter further reads, “That two-hour photoshoot at the Madras Talkies had me thinking that I am on a war front. The ‘Russian Angle’ photo of me that you took for the movie Nerukku Ner, was the main reason behind director Vasanth, producer Mani Ratnam and others placed their trust on me. It was not just the picture; you were the one behind the camera for my debut film.”

Adding that the late cinematographer and director had served as a guiding light in Suriya’s career, the actor wrote, “The first light that fell on me was from your camera. It was that light which made my future bright. I will never forget your guidance and contribution to my career. The effort you put in during the making of Ayan boosted me when I was longing for a big hit. The success of Ayan made me everyone’s favourite, and I look back to that with gratitude. It is the abnormality of nature that you were part of my debut film while I was part of your last film. You will always live in our memories, sir. Heartfelt thanks and tribute.” Suriya had also shared photos of himself with KV Anand.

Anand passed away due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday, April 30 in Chennai. As per reports, he suffered from COVID-19-related complications. Many stars from the film fraternity including Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Allu Arjun took to social media to convey their condolences.

Suriya and KV Anand had collaborated for the 2009 Kollywood movie Ayan, which was a commercially successful action-entertainer. The film helped Suriya make his mark in the Tamil film industry. The duo reunited for the 2012 movie Maatrraan which featured Suriya in a dual-role. They once again teamed up for the award-winning cinematographer and filmmaker's last movie Kaappaan, in 2019.