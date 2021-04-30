Rajini, Kamal, Mohanlal and others express grief at KV Anand's passing

The veteran cinematographer and director died following a cardiac arrest in Chennai.

Flix Obituary

Veteran cinematographer and popular director KV Anand passed away in Chennai in the wee hours of April 30 following a cardiac arrest. He was 54. Film industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted that the director had passed away due to COVID-19 complications, and that his mortal remains will be sent to the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium in Chennai. https://twitter.com/rameshlaus/status/1387994877124780037

Anand, who started his career as a photojournalist and then became a cinematographer and director, has worked with several stars like Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush and Mohanlal. He won the National Award for Best Cinematography for the Priyadarshan film Thenmavin Kombath in 1994. Interestingly, this was his debut film as cinematographer and he got the opportunity because ace cinematographer PC Sreeram under whom he worked was unavailable to do the film.

Anand went on to do cinematography for several well-known films such as Kadhal Desam, Mudhalvan and Sivaji. In 2005, he made his debut as director with the romantic thriller Kana Kandaen. His second film, Ayan, with Suriya came in 2009 and became a blockbuster. Centred on drug smuggling, the plot jumped across continents and was hailed as one of the best action thrillers made in Tamil cinema.

KV Anand's last film was also with Suriya. Kaappaan was on bio warfare and also starred Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyesshaa. The film came out in 2019.

Condolences poured in on social media from friends, members of the film industry and fans.

Superstar Rajinikanth said that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the news.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also mourned his passing, calling it a big loss for the industry.

பத்திரிகைகளில் புகைப்படக் கலைஞராகத் தன் வாழ்க்கையைத் தொடங்கிய கே.வி.ஆனந்த் தளராத தன்முனைப்பினால் தன்னை ஒரு சிறந்த ஒளிப்பதிவாளராகவும், இயக்குனராகவும் நிலைநிறுத்திக் கொண்டவர். அவரது மறைவு சினிமாவிற்குப் பேரிழப்பு. அஞ்சலி. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2021

Actor Mohanlal tweeted that KV Anand will forever remain in people's hearts.

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. K.V. Anand sir you will be missed forever. Prayers for the departed soul. Pranams pic.twitter.com/q84wsusJDq — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 30, 2021

Veteran journalist Prem Panicker tweeted that KV Anand was a close friend and recalled his humility and warmth.

I am off this for the day, and maybe beyond, but before I go, my wife asked me to tell you this story -- which, for both of us, epitomises KV.



It was the early 2000s. Director Shankar had organised a music launch of an upcoming film at a big do in Bombay. + — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) April 30, 2021

Actor Allu Arjun called him a "wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and a very nice gentleman" while adding that he will always be missed. https://twitter.com/alluarjun/status/1387967388528766977

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .

Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnand pic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

Actor Siddharth, who made his debut with Shankar's Boys, in which KV Anand was the cinematographer, said that Anand was a "passionate, tremendously creative and most importantly, a really sweet and kind man".

Can't come to terms with the sudden passing of K.V.Anand sir.



He was a passionate, tremendously creative and most importantly, a really sweet and kind man. My deepest condolences to his family and prayers to deal with this unbelievable loss.



Bye KV sir. Gone way too soon. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 30, 2021

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh also tweeted that she was shocked by the news.

Shocking ... i can’t believe this... RIP sir pic.twitter.com/MEwlzL9vwu — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) April 30, 2021

Producer Dhananjayan said that he was "heartbroken" by the news.