Become a Member

He was 54.

A file photo of KV Anand
Flix DEath Friday, April 30, 2021 - 08:40
TNM Staff

Veteran cinematographer and filmmaker KV Anand passed away in the early hours of Friday after a cardiac arrest in Chennai. He was 54. Born in 1966, Kumar Venkatesan Anand began his career as a photojournalist for several newspapers and magazines. He then switched to cinematography when he had the opportunity to work under cinematographer PC Sreeram for a few films. He also worked on a number of TV serials and advertisement films other than a few feature films.

His career in the film industry began as a cinematographer in 1994 with Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath for which he won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography, "in recognition of the outstanding cinematography executed with sincerity, imagination and flexibility." The award citation further noted, "Fluid camera movements, praise compositions and use of light are the highlights of this visual experience."

Anand also worked as a cinematographer with directors like Shankar, in critically acclaimed movies like Mudhalavan in 2000 and later on Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji in 2007.

In 2005, he turned director with his debut film Kana Kandaen and later went on to direct Ayan, with Suriya in the lead role, which was a highly successful film.

He also directed films like Ko, Maattrraan and Kavan, working with actors like Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi. Ko and Kavan were based on his experiences as a journalist.

His last film was Kaapan with Suriya and Mohanlal in 2019, which revolves around an organic farmer and a Special Protection Group (SPG) officer (played by Suriya) and the Prime Minister of India, played by Mohanlal.

Anand is the founding member of the Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC). Following his death, condolences began pouring in on social media. 

Show us some love and support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.