‘Waterfreak’ Rakul Preet says she fell 70 times while hydroflying in the Maldives

The actor recently returned from a family vacation at a resort in the island nation.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently returned from a family vacation at an island resort in the Maldives. She has now shared a photo where she is seen enjoying a water sport called ‘hydroflying’. Hydroflight is a kind of water sport involving a propulsion device called a Flyboard. The device is similar to a jetpack, which was strapped to Rakul Preet’s feet as she hovered above the water, thrust up by the water propelling out of a hose. Users can go up to 35 feet above the water using these hydroflight devices, according to reports.

Sharing the photograph, Rakul Preet called herself a ‘waterfreak’. She also mentioned that the sport was challenging and that it took several failed attempts before her successful hydroflight. “Fall 7 times, stand up 8 .. just that here I fell 70 times #flyboard #waterfreak,” she wrote.

Rakul Preet is known for being very particular about her fitness regime. Even during her Maldives vacation, accompanied by her brother Amanpreet and her parents, she shared glimpses of her beach workout sessions. The actor also went underwater diving in the Maldives.

“Sink beneath the surface to be truly free... experiencing the underwater world is pure bliss ! Makes me wonder how beautiful 3/4th of the planet is and how little we know about it,” she wrote, as she shared a photo of herself underwater.

Many Tollywood actors have been holidaying at luxury island and beach resorts in the Maldives in the past couple of months. Actor Taapsee Pannu was in the island nation in October with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu, and rumoured partner Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. Kajal Aggarwal, who recently married her long-time partner Gautam Kitchlu, also chose the Maldives for her honeymoon. Star couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni also recently returned from a holiday in the island nation.

Rakul Preet recently celebrated the completion of seven years of her career in the Telugu film industry. “From being a delhi girl to a pakka telugu ammayi, This journey has been beyond beautiful,” she wrote on the occasion.