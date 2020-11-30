â€˜From Delhi girl to pakka Telugu ammayiâ€™: Rakul Preet on completing 7 years in Tollywood

The actor began her Tollywood career with the film â€˜Venkatadri Expressâ€™, which was released in 2013.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Sunday celebrated the completion of seven years of her career in the Telugu film industry. The actor took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share her photographs from seven years ago and the present time.

Using the hashtag #7yearsofTFI, Rakul Preet wrote: "I was all smiles then and all smiles now and the reason is all the people who accepted me with soo much love. From being a delhi girl to a pakka telugu ammayi, This journey has been beyond beautiful. Thanking every director, producer, costar, peer, friend and fan who believed in me, stood by me, appreciated and criticized me to help me evolve into a better me with each passing day. Nothing of course would have been possible without my family, manager and team."

Rakul Preet has appeared in Telugu films like Venkatadri Express (which was released seven years on November 29, 2013), Pandaga Chesko, Nannaku Prematho, Sarrainodu, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Manmadhudu 2 among others. She has worked with major Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Allu Arjun.

The actor, who began her career with Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films, has gradually started creating a space for herself in Bollywood as well. She has featured in Hindi films like De De Pyaar De, Marjaavaan, Shimla Mirchi and others.

On the work front, Rakul will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the role of a pilot in the film. This is her second film with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De.

In Tamil, she will be seen in the much-anticipated film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan, a sequel to the hit 1996 film Indian. Rakul Preet will also be seen in Ayalaan, along with Sivakarthikeyan. Directed by R Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan is touted to be a science fiction film.