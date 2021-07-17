Watch: Trailer of Suresh Gopi's 'Kaaval' promises an intense action drama

‘Kaaval’ marks Nithin Renji Panicker’s second directorial venture, after the Mammootty starrer ‘Kasaba’.

Flix Mollywood

The trailer of actor Suresh Gopi’s upcoming Malayalam film Kaaval was released on Friday, July 16. The plot, spanning across two generations, revolves around the life of Thamban, played by Suresh Gopi. Judging by the trailer, Thambaan is a man who retired from a life of violence to spend time with his family, and is forced to go back to his old ways.

Filled with action sequences, emotional scenes and punchlines, the trailer hints at an engaging action drama. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, actor Suresh Gopi wrote: “Taking you all into the world of Thambaan, Antony and the rest. Here's the official trailer for #Kaaval.” Kaaval is spearheaded by Nithin Renji Panicker, the son of actor Renji Panicker. Nithin made his directorial debut with 2016 Malayalam action-thriller Kasaba, starring Mammootty, Neha Saxena, Jagadish, Sampath Raj and Varalaxmi in important roles. The film received flak following its release, after both audiences and members from the film fraternity criticised the misogynistic and abusive dialogues in the film.

Actor Zaya David, who made her debut with 2019 Malayalam movie Irupathiyonnam Noottaandu, has been cast as the female lead in Kaaval. The cast also includes actors Muthumani, Kichu Tellus, and Kannan Rajan P Dev. Bankrolled by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments, Kaaval has music by Ranjin Raj. National Award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen is on board for the venture, while Mansoor Muthutty has been roped in as the editor.

Watch the trailer of ‘Kaaval’ here:

On April 14, the makers unveiled the first-look poster from Kaaval, marking the occasion of Vishu. Sharing the poster on Instagram, lead actor Suresh Gopi wrote, “Here's a small #Vishu gift from us to you - the first look poster of #Kaaval.” Holding a pistol in his hand, Suresh Gopi sports a feisty look in the poster. The teaser of Kaaval was released on June 26 last year, on the occasion of Suresh Gopi’s 61st birthday.

