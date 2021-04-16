Team ‘Kaaval’ releases first-look poster of Suresh Gopi on Vishu

Kaaval’ marks director Nithin Renji Panicker’s 2nd film after ‘Kasaba’.

Flix Mollywood

Marking the festival of Vishu, the makers of Suresh Gopi upcoming Malayalam movie Kaaval released the first-look poster on April 14.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, lead actor Suresh Gopi wrote, “Here's a small #Vishu gift from us to you - the first look poster of #Kaaval.”

Essaying the role of Thambaan, Suresh Gopi is seen facing two men, one of whom is seen with a pistol in his hand. Sporting a feisty look, Suresh has his legs on the third man, who is spotted lying on the ground. The first-look poster promises a high-octane actioner.

Directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, Kaaval stars Suresh Gopi, Renji Panicker, Zaya David, Muthumani, TM Vijayan, Sujith Shankar and Alencier Ley Lopez in important roles. Touted to be an action- thriller, the movie is set to hit the big screens on July 2.

Kaaval is produced by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. Ranjin Raj is on board as the music director, while Nikhil S Praveen is taking care of cinematography. It has editing by Mansoor Muthutty. The plot of the movie is likely to revolve around family.

Director Nithin Renji Panicker has also written the script for the film. Kaaval marks Nithin’s second film as a director after the 2016 Mammoootty starrer Kasaba .

Earlier the teaser of Kaaval was released on June 26 last year, marking Suresh Gopi’s 61st birthday.

Watch the teaser of 'Kaaval' here:

Suresh Gopi was last seen in the Malayalam movie Varane Avashyamund which was released last year. The comedy-drama hit the big screens in February last year. He has a number of upcoming projects in his kitty. He will be playing the lead role in upcoming Malayalam action-drama Ottakkomban. He is currently shooting for the tentatively titled project SG 251 and is also filming for director Joshiy ‘s upcoming crime-thriller Paappan.