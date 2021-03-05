Suresh Gopi and Joshiy come together after 7 years for â€˜Paappanâ€™

The actor-politician and his son Gokul will work together for the first time in the film.

Flix Mollywood

Paappan, directed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy with Suresh Gopi in the lead, has begun shooting in Kanjirappally. Suresh Gopi will be playing a character named Abraham Mathew Mathan, the actor posted on Instagram on Friday. The actor-politician and his son Gokul will, for the first time, work together in a film.

The inaugural ceremony of Paappan happened at the St Dominic Cathedral in Kanjirappally.

Others in the cast include Sunny Wayne, Nyla Usha, Neeta Pillai, Asha Sharath, Kaniha, Chandunath, Vijayaraghavan, Tini Tom and Shammi Thilakan.

The film is produced by David Kachappilly and Shariff Mohammed under the banners of David Kachappilly Productions and Cube International Group. The script is written by RJ Shaan, who has earlier scripted the film C/O Saira Banu starring Amala, Manju Warrier and Shane Nigam.

The cinematography of the film will be done by Ajay Kachappilly and the editing will be done by Syam Sasidharan.

Suresh Gopi and Joshiy are coming together for a film after a gap of seven years. The BJP politician and actor starred in Joshiy's 2014 film Salaam Kashmir.

Joshiy's last directorial, Porinju Mariam Jose, featuring Joju George, Nyla Usha and Chemban Vinod in the lead, was a commercial success.

Suresh Gopiâ€™s last film release was Varane Avashyamund, directed by Anoop Sathyan. He was paired with Shobana and the film received a lot of attention for bringing back the veteran actors together. They had famously played the loving couple in the hugely popular movie Manichithrathazhu in 1993.

Suresh Gopi is also acting in Ottakkomban, directed by Mathews Thomas, in which he will be working alongside Biju Menon. The film had run into a controversy earlier when a case of plagiarism was filed against it by scriptwriter Jinu Abraham. It was alleged that Jinu's script for Kaduva, starring Prithviraj, was also based on the character Kaduvakunnel Kuravachan, on whom Ottakkomban too was based. The court then asked the makers of Ottakkomban to avoid any similarities with Kaduva.