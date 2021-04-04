Watch: Trailer of Joju Georgeâ€™s â€˜Starâ€™ shows glimpses of a scary thriller

Sheelu Abraham has a lead role in the movie and Prithviraj Sukumaran makes a special appearance.

The trailer of Star â€“ an upcoming Malayalam film with Joju George and Sheelu Abraham in the lead â€“ shows glimpses of a scary thriller, with eerie music, a big house, â€˜muthassi kathakalâ€™ (stories told by grandmothers) and women with long hair passing by. Prithviraj Sukumaran makes a special appearance in the film, presumably as a doctor.

A problem appears to haunt the main female character Ardra, played by Sheelu Abraham. There is a disturbed husband played by Joju George, and children and older women are seen. Gayathri Ashok, Jaffer Idukki and other actors are also seen in the trailer.

The film is directed by Domin D'Silva and produced by Abraham Mathew under the banner Abaam Movies. The film is written by Suvin Somasekharan and edited by Lal Krishna. The cinematography is by Tharun Bhasker. And the music is given by M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj and the background score by William Francis.

Joju George is having a busy year with several films lined up. He is in two of the films that released recently in theatres â€“ Mammoottyâ€™s One and the anthology Aanum Pennum. His films awaiting release include Nayattu in which he plays the lead with Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan, Thuramukham , directed by Rajeev Ravi, Malik , a Fahadh Faasil starrer and Churuli, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Last year, Joju played an important role as an unconventional director in the film Halal Love Story. He is also making his Tamil debut this year with Jagame Thanthiram starring Dhanush and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Sheelu Abraham has acted in a number of films starting with Weeping Boy and She Taxi in 2013-14. She will also feature in the upcoming film Maradu 357 directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam.

Domin Dâ€™Silva has earlier directed the film Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam with Neeraj Madhav and Reba Monica John in the lead.