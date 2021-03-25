Watch: Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha's 'Malik' trailer is intense

In the trailer of the Mahesh Narayanan directorial, we see both actors in different avatars.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasilâ€™s upcoming movie Malik is one of the most anticipated Mollywood movies of 2021. Putting an end to the long wait, the trailer of the film was released on Thursday. Malik is scheduled to hit the big screen on May 13 this year, coinciding with Eid. We see two different avatars of Fahadh in the one minute and 45 seconds long video. We are first introduced to an older version of Sulaiman (Fahadhâ€™s character in the movie) who appears to be calm, spiritual and collected despite knowing that the police are plotting to kill him. Dressed in a white mundu and shirt, he comes across as an influential person who seems unshakeable. As the trailer progresses, we see the younger version of Sulaiman. Glimpses of Sulaiman leading political campaigns, handling crises and leading a mob, indicate that the film has political sub-plots, action sequences and drama in store for audiences.

We also see Nimisha Sajayan in two avatars, as an older woman and her younger self. The young actor has delivered several critically acclaimed films in her brief career, including The Great Indian Kitchen which took social media by storm recently. Watch the trailer here:

The Mahesh Narayanan directorial stars Fahadh Faasil, Archit, Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George in the lead roles. Touted to be a political- actioner, Malik will also feature other actors such as Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Jalaja, Sarath kumar, Vijay Forrt and Sudhi Koppa in supporting roles. The movie is bankrolled by Anto Joseph under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company, while director Mahesh Narayanan has also written and edited the movie.

Fahadh had to undergo massive physical transformation in order to prepare for the role, and pictures of his drastic weight loss had gone viral on social media.

Sanu John Varghese is on board as the cinematographer for the venture, while Santhosh Raman is in charge of production designing. Sushin Shyam will be composing the background score and soundtracks for Malik. Govind and Sree Sankar will be handling the sound design for the project. Fans are excited to watch the action- sequences in the film since stunt director Lee Whittaker has been roped in to handle the action choreography for the film.

The principal photography for the project commenced in September 2019. Malik was filmed in several places such as Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and a few of the schedules also took place in Lakshadweep.