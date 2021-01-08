Joju Georgeâ€™s look in â€˜Thuramukhamâ€™ is out

The film, directed by Rajeev Ravi, has Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Joju Georgeâ€™s look in the upcoming Malayalam film Thuramukham has been released. He plays the role of Mymoo in the film, directed by renowned cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi. Interestingly, Biju Menon was the initial choice to play the role but he was replaced by Joju for various reasons.

Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan play the lead roles in the film, which was scheduled for release last year but had to be postponed due to the pandemic situation. The film will have its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR). The theatrical release is scheduled for May 13 to cash in on the summer vacations and Eid holidays.

Rajeev Ravi, who has made critically acclaimed movies like Kammattipadam and Njan Steve Lopez, wrote the script of Thuramukham, which is based on the popular play of the same name by KM Chidambaram. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, son of KM Chidambaram, the film is about the famous protests against the â€˜Chappaâ€™ system that was practiced in the Cochin harbor during the 1950s. In the despicable Chappa system copper coins were thrown to waiting workers and whoever manages to get one will be guaranteed work. The melee that followed resulted in police firing and three laborers in Mattancherry succumbed to the injuries. This tale will be told in the film.

The film also features actors Poornima Indrajith and Indrajith Sukumaran.

Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.

Meanwhile, Joju George is making his Tamil debut with the Karthik Subbaraj film Jagame Thandhiram which has Dhanush playing the lead. He also has a few Malayalam movies waiting for release - including Siddarth Siva's Varthamanam with Parvathy in the lead, Mammootty starrer One and Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan film Malik. Joju was last seen in Chola, an award winning Malayalam film directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan. He won the state award for best character actor for his performance in the film.

Watch: Motion poster of Jagame Thandhiram

(Content provided by Digital Native)