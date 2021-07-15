Watch: Trailer of Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay’s web series ‘Kudi Yedamaithe’ is out

The web series is directed by ‘U Turn' and ‘Lucia’ fame filmmaker Pawan Kumar.

The makers of the upcoming Telugu web series, Kudi Yedamaithe, launched the trailer online on Wednesday, July 14. The web series is directed by U Turn and Lucia fame filmmaker Pawan Kumar. The film stars Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay in lead roles. Aha Video, the Telugu Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, will stream the series from July 16.

Sharing the trailer, Aha Video, wrote, “Meeru expect cheyyani twistlu, kavalanukune thrills, anni kalipi oka full meals lanti package (with unexpected twists and the desired thrills, the trailer is like a full meals package).” Launching the trailer, the streaming service company said that the series will premier on July 16 (Friday).

The film revolves around the lives of a no-nonsense cop (Amala Paul) and a delivery boy (Rahul Vijay). Both characters, according to the trailer, believe they are stuck in a time loop. They go about doing their day-to-day activities of working on a case/delivering food until they end up in a ghastly accident. Cut to the next morning, when both of them wake up in their respective homes, realising that they were dreaming. However, the events unfurl in the same fashion, the next day as well.

“I’ve been living the day of February 29 for the past two days,” Amala Paul’s character says at one point in the trailer. We also see Amala Paul working on another kidnapping case. The two characters Amala decide to help each other to get out of the loop. Do they succeed? Are they stuck in a loop or are they dreaming? How is the kidnapping case connected to the plot? The trailer poses a bunch of interesting questions, hinting at an intense thriller.

Written by Ram Vignesh, Kudi Yedamaithe will stream on Aha Video from July 16. On July 3, the makers unveiled the teaser of the web series. The teaser promised a gripping web series. The description of Kudi Yedamaithe’s teaser read, “What happens when a police officer and a delivery boy stuck in an inexplicable, unimaginable situation. They don't know why it is happening, how it is happening, all they know is what is happening. Discover more on Kudi Yedamaithey soon.”

Earlier, the motion poster from the series was unveiled on June 26. With a ticking clock and visuals of a wall filled with notes, the poster built suspense around the plot. Sharing the poster, Amala had written, “Quite excited to announce my next, #KudiYedamaithe, and need I say, you’re gonna be intrigued. The thrill begins soon.”

Meanwhile, director Pawan is currently working on a new movie with Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, titled Dvitva. Touted to be a psychological drama, the movie is bankrolled by Hombale Films. The director revealed in a press statement that the movie is likely to go on floors this September.