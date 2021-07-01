Puneeth Rajkumar’s next with 'U Turn’ director Pawan titled ‘Dvitva’

Touted to be a psychological drama thriller, ‘Dvitva’ is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Flix Sandalwood

The title and poster from Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming movie with production house Hombale Films were unveiled on Thursday. Titled Dvitva, the graphic first look poster of the psychological thriller features actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Covered in crimson red against a dark blue backdrop, the poster features actor Puneeth’s face broken into different pieces, suggesting that the theme is likely to be connected to a puzzle. The poster sets the tone for an intriguing thriller.

The film is helmed by director Pawan Kumar, who is best-known for films such as Lucia and U Turn, while it is bankrolled by producer Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films. Unveiling the title along with a graphic poster, production house Hombale Films wrote, “We bring forward . A unique Psychological Drama Thriller starring@PuneethRajkumar, directed by @Pawanfilms.”

Speaking about the project, actor Puneeth Rajkumar said in a press statement that he cannot wait to see himself in a new avatar in Dvitva. “I am Delighted about this new journey that is about to begin with Hombale Films, which is my second home. Working with Vijay Kiragandur and team is like being surrounded by my own family. I have always been intrigued with Pawan and his work. I am excited and can’t wait to see myself in this new avatar,” the actor stated.

Director Pawan, in a statement, noted how Dvitva is a concept he had been working on for many years. He also added that the story will be focusing on a character and his path to self- discovery. “I first wrote the story and then started looking for a title that describes it the best. I stumbled upon DVITVA. I instantly liked what it means and how it sounds," Pawan wrote. He also added that the psychological drama thriller is likely to go on floors this September.

Meanwhile, actor Puneeth is also currently working on the upcoming movie James, co-starring actor Priya Anand.

READ: Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand’s ’James’ to resume shooting in July

ALSO READ: Opinion: Time for progressive people in Kannada society to support actor Chetan