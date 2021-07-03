Watch: Teaser of Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay’s ‘Kudi Yedamaithe’ is riveting

The web-series is directed by ‘U Turn’ and ‘Lucia’ fame director Pawan Kumar.

Flix OTT

The makers of upcoming Telugu web series, Kudi Yedamaithe, starring Amala Paul in the lead, treated fans with the teaser of the series on July 3. Sharing the teaser, Amala Paul wrote, “You're going to be hooked on this one! Can't wait for you all to watch this unmissable sci-fi crime thriller on @ahavideoIN.” The series is created by Ram Vignesh and directed by U Turn and Lucia fame director Pawan Kumar. Amala Paul will be seen as a no-nonsense cop while Rahul Vijay will be playing the role of a delivery boy.

The teaser opens with a character asking, “Have you ever felt like the events in your life were repeating themselves?” What follows is a series of shots that parallelly tracks the lives of a delivery boy (played by Rahul Vijay) and a cop (Amala Paul), until both of them are a part of an accident. However, the same makers rewind all the shots in a quick black and white recap. We then see both the characters waking up and realizing that they hurt their heads, perhaps from an accident. Are they stuck in a time loop? Or caught in the midst of a mysterious crime? One has to watch to find out.

The description of Kudi Yedamaithe’s teaser reads, “What happens when a police officer and a delivery boy stuck in an inexplicable, unimaginable situation. They don't know why it is happening, how it is happening, all they know is what is happening. Discover more on Kudi Yedamaithey soon.” The series will be streaming on Telugu OTT platform Aha Video from July 16.

Earlier, the makers unveiled a motion poster from the series on June 26. Featuring a ticking clock and a wall filled with notes, the poster hinted at an intriguing thriller. Sharing the poster, Amala wrote, “Quite excited to announce my next- #KudiYedamaithe and need I say, you’re gonna be intrigued. The thrill begins soon.”

Watch the teaser of 'Kudi Yedamaithe' here:

Director Pawan recently signed a new movie with popular Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, titled Dvitva. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the movie is touted to be a psychological drama thriller. In a statement, the director revealed that Dvitva is likely to go on floors this September.

