Watch: Trailer of Ajith’s Valimai promises a gripping cop drama

The cast of ‘Valimai’ also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others, in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

Following the massive response from fans to the teaser and the making video of the Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai, the makers of the film unveiled the long-awaited trailer on Thursday, December 30. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Valimai stars actors Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others in pivotal roles. Sharing the trailer, BayView Projects, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote: “POWER IS A STATE OF MIND! Presenting the power-packed trailer of #Valimai PS: for best results, use headphones (sic).”

The trailer features Ajith as a cop. He is assigned the task of tracking a notorious gang of motorcyclists who have been involved in several criminal cases. Huma Qureshi appears as a colleague working with Ajith on the case. Much like his role in Mankatha, Ajith is likely to have an intriguing character arc in the cop drama. Featuring high-octane motorcycle stunts and tracking shots, the trailer of Valimai hints at a gripping action movie. The film is set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Pongal next year. However, the release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

The first look motion poster of the H Vinoth directorial was unveiled on July 11. Ajith’s fans were requesting the makers to give them updates about the movie for months before the motion poster was unveiled. They had even requested for Valimai updates at public events, like cricket matches and political rallies, unrelated to the film. This had prompted actor Ajith to issue a statement urging fans to restrain themselves from doing so and asked them to remain patient.

The first look poster was initially expected to release on May 1, marking the occasion of Ajith’s 50th birthday. Many production houses release updates from films on the occasion of the protagonist’s birthday. However, producer Boney Kapoor announced in April that they were postponing the release of the update due to the detrimental impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The production house also cited the financial and emotional toll on lakhs of Indians.

Following the release of the Valimai motion poster, the making video was also released from the sets of the film. Team Valimai had also shared a message of hope along with the video. “When everything was alright, COVID-19 made our days tougher. We stood alongside everyone hoping for the light. Hoping to live. Hoping to love. Hoping to do what we love, despite hard times, people kept showering their love. It gave us more strength, hope and confidence. We were hoping to start shooting again,” the note read.

Watch the trailer of Valimai here: