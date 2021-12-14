Watch: Valimai making video shows Ajith, Karthikeya and Huma Qureshi on sets

“Despite hard times, people kept showering their love. It gave us more strength, hope and confidence,” the makers expressed in the making video of ‘Valimai’ released on December 14.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of actor Ajith’s much-anticipated Tamil movie Valimai unveiled a new making video from the film, featuring glimpses from the sets. Apart from Ajith, the H Vinoth directorial also stars actors Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, Pugazh and others in pivotal roles. Sharing the making video, Boney Kapoor, who is bankrolling the film, wrote: “Get ready with Ur Earphones Here comes the action-packed # ValimaiMakingVideo!(sic).”

The three-minute-long video opens with visuals of different members from the cast. Ajith can be seen getting drenched in rain, while Huma Qureshi sports a stern look. The video also includes workout videos of actor Karthikeya to show the kind of preparation that went into the role. Karthikeya will be seen as the antagonist in Valimai.

The making video also shows behind-the-scenes visuals of different shots and sequences from the film. From tracking shots to motorcycle stunts, the video suggests that Valimai will meet the expectations fans have set for the high-octane actioner. As the video progresses, the makers reveal how the pandemic forced people to stay indoors

“When everything was alright, COVID-19 made our days tougher. We stood alongside everyone hoping for the light. Hoping to live. Hoping to love. Hoping to do what we love,” read the message posted corresponding to videos taken during COVID-19 curfew in Chennai. Subsequently, team Valimai reveal that although the pandemic had an impact on their personal and professional lives, they were happy to be supported by people. “Despite hard times, people kept showering their love. It gave us more strength, hope and confidence. We were hoping to start shooting again,” a note from the makers read. Once again, we see visuals from the sets featuring the cast and crew.

The video ends with a quote from Mahatma Gandhi that reads, “We may stumble and fall but shall rise again; it should be enough if we did not run away from the battle.” In the backdrop, we see a bike fallen on the ground. Ajith, who is dressed like a motorcycle racer, rises up and rides the bike. Valimai is reportedly set to release in theatres next year.

Watch the Valimai making video here: