Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ motion-poster rakes in millions of views

Helmed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, ‘Valimai’s’ star cast also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, among others in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

Following the long-awaited Valimai update — the motion poster of the film — team Valimai and fans have another reason to rejoice. The video of Valimai’s first-look motion poster has garnered several million views on YouTube within two days of its release on July 11. The same poster shared by Sony South, Bayview and Zee Studios has got a total of over 10 million eyeballs. A new poster featuring actor Ajith as a biker, donning an all-black attire has surfaced online on Wednesday. The poster posted from the Twitter handle of DONE Channel (a celebrity management firm) was retweeted by producer Boney Kapoor on Twitter. Ajith sports a stylish look as a biker in the poster.

The motion poster of Valimai has gone viral on social media. With visuals of a rugged and debonair Ajith, the first look motion poster features the line: “Power is a state of mind.” Fans cannot wait for the makers to announce more updates about the film after persistently asking for updates online, as well as in other events such as cricket matches and political campaigns, which are not related to the film.

Helmed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Rx100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others. Producer Boney Kapoor took to Twitter on July 11 to extend his gratitude to everyone from the Valimai team, following the overwhelming response to Valimai’s motion poster and first- look posters that were released by the team shortly after the release of the motion poster. “Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @SureshChandra #NiravShah @thisisysr #PowerisStateofMind (sic)," Boney Kapoor tweeted.

The makers of Valimai were initially planning to release the motion poster of Valimai on May 1 this year, marking actor Ajith’s birthday. However, the release of the first-look motion poster was postponed in view of the pandemic.

Overwhelmed by the response. I would like to thank entire cast, crew n associates for their sincerity in making #Valimai special. Also a big thank you to all of you for making today #ValimaiDay. #Ajithkumar #HVinoth @Suresh Chandra #NiravShah @thisisysr #PowerisStateofMind. pic.twitter.com/Jpr0sBucRe — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 11, 2021

Watch the first-look motion poster of ‘Valimai’