Watch: Teaser of Ponniyin Selvan promises a rich historical spectacle

Set in the Chola period, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ — featuring a cast of top actors — brings to life author Kalki’s beloved book of the same title.

With the much-awaited film Ponniyin Selvan set to hit screens on September 30 this year, the teaser for Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus has finally dropped. The teaser promises high action battle scenes, sea voyages, sieges and political drama. Actors Vikram and Karthi, who are playing Aditya Karikalan and the warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan respectively, can be seen in intense fight scenes in the teaser. Sprawling historical sets, intense chases on horseback, elephant battalions and rich costumes suggest an interesting historical-fantasy film. Aishwarya Rai, who is playing the role of Nandini and Trisha, in the role of Chola princess Kundavai Pirattiyar, are also seen in the teaser.

Set in the Chola period, the film brings to life author Kalki’s beloved book of the same title. The story revolves around the early life of prince Arulmozhi Varman who went on to be known as Raja Raja Cholan. Earlier this week, Lyca Productions, the banner bankrolling the film along with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, released the first look of Karthi. “The Prince without a kingdom, the spy, the swashbuckling adventurer...here comes Vanthiyathevan!” the tweet said. Vikram’s first look was also released this week.

The film, which Mani Ratnam has said is his dream project, features a host of top stars including actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Parthiban, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu and Prakash Raj. Jayam Ravi will be reportedly essaying the role of Arulmozhi Varman or Ponniyin Selvan, who came to be known as Raja Raja Chola later, and Karthi will be appearing as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan.

AR Rahman is scoring the music for PS-1 and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing. The project is reportedly one of the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

