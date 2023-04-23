Watch: Teaser of Malli Pelli, a satire on Naresh and Pavitra’s personal crisis

Telugu actor Naresh has himself produced the film, which will be based on his relationship with his wife, actor Pavitra Lokesh.

Actor couple Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh, whose relationship has lately become fodder for the Tollywood gossip media to thrive on, have decided to monetise their personal crisis by turning it into a film. The teaser of the couple’s Malli Pelli (Marriage yet again) starts with a voiceover saying ‘Why is the Telugu film industry focussing on the Karnataka film industry,’ suggesting why Naresh is keen on Pavitra. While Naresh is a Telugu actor, Pavitra is a Kannada actor and has acted in many Telugu films of late. The title is a self-dig at themselves – while it is Naresh’s fourth marriage, it is Pavitra’s second marriage.

The Malli Pelli teaser has a reenactment of a scene where Naresh’s former wife Ramya Raghupathi convened a press conference accusing him of harassing her and abandoning her due to her ill-health and mounting debts. Tamil actor Vanitha is seen playing the role of Ramya. Both Naresh and Pavitra will play themselves in the film. While Naresh has produced Malli Pelli, the film is directed by MS Raju.

Naresh and Pavitra reportedly got into a relationship while working on the film Sammohanam. They later worked together in films like Andaru Bagundali Andula Nenundali, Middle Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding and Ramarao on Duty, among others. The Malli Pelli teaser also has the infamous scene from their real life where Ramya barged into a hotel where they were staying, along with a media contingent, to expose their relationship. After this incident made headlines, Naresh and Pavitra informed last month that they had gotten married.

The couple were in a live-in relationship for a while and Ramya had been objecting to it. She had earlier alleged that Naresh was having an extra-marital affair and created a ruckus at a hotel where Naresh and Pavitra were staying together. She also levelled allegations of dowry harassment against him.

Naresh and Ramya parted ways a few years ago. However, controversies kept surfacing as the couple often accused each other in media interactions.

On December 31 last year, Naresh made his relationship with Pavitra public by releasing a video with the caption: “New Year New beginnings. Need all your blessings.” This video too makes its way into the Malli Pelli teaser.

The relationship between Naresh and Pavitra was heavily sensationalised, forcing him to approach the police and file a complaint against YouTube channels that were slut-shaming Pavitra.

Speaking earlier about the harassment against him and Pavitra, Naresh said, “Pretending to be social activists and film critics, some people are commenting on us in their channels. If you are a film critic, talk about films. Everyone has a personal life, and how we live our life is our wish. We can do whatever in accordance with the law. You might have a right to talk about it as a journalist but not to degrade us in a demeaning manner. It is very disappointing. We have got evidence, we are going forward with the cases and soon we will come to a conclusion.”

