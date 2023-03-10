Video: Telugu actors Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh get married

Actor Naresh is the son of late actor Vijaya Nirmala, who is the second wife of late veteran actor Superstar Krishna. He is the elder brother of Mahesh Babu.

After facing several hurdles, Telugu actor Naresh announced his marriage with actor Pavitra Lokesh on Monday, March 10. Sharing a video of their intimate wedding, Naresh wrote, “Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace and joy in this new journey for us.”

Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us



ఒక పవిత్ర బంధం

రెండు మనసులు

మూడు ముళ్ళు

ఏడు అడుగులు



మీ ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటూ ఇట్లు

- మీ #PavitraNaresh pic.twitter.com/f26dgXXl6g — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) March 10, 2023

The couple reportedly got married on Friday.

Naresh and Pavithra reportedly got into a relationship while working in the film Sammohanam. They later worked together in films like Andaru Bagundali Andula Nenundali, Middle Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding and Ramarao on Duty, among others.

Though the couple were in a live-in relationship for a while, Naresh’s former wife Ramya Raghupathi had been objecting to it. Ramya had earlier alleged that Naresh was having an extra-marital affair and created a ruckus at a hotel where Naresh and Pavithra were staying together. She also levelled allegations of dowry harassment against him.

Naresh and Ramya parted ways a few years ago. However, controversies kept surfacing as the couple often accuse each other in media interactions.

On December 31 last year, Naresh made his relationship public by releasing a video on the couple with the caption: “New Year New beginnings. Need all your blessings.”

This is Naresh’s fourth marriage, while it is the second marriage for Pavitra.

Needless to say that following this video, their relationship was scandalised forcing Naresh to approach the police and file a complaint against YouTube channels which were slumshaming his partner.

Earlier speaking about the harassment against him and Pavitra, Naresh said, “Pretending to be social activists and film critics, some people are commenting on us in their channels. If you are a film critic, talk about films.Everyone has a personal life, and how we live our life is our wish. We can do whatever in accordance with the law. You might have a right to talk about it as a journalist but not to degrade us in a demeaning manner. It is very disappointing. We have got evidence, we are going forward with the cases and soon we will come to a conclusion.”