Online harassment of actors Naresh and Pavitra: Hyd cops notices to YouTube channels

The complaint was filed against Youtube Channels that poked fun at Naresh and Pavithra and slut shamed her after their wedding announcement.

Flix CyberCrime

Telugu actor Naresh met the cyber crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Hyderabad City police on Friday, February 17, to enquire about the progress in investigation on a complaint that he had filed earlier against a few YouTube channels.

In December, 2022, actor Naresh released a video announcing that he and Telugu/Kannada actor, Pavitra Lokesh were going to get married. Naresh and his ex-wife, Ramya parted ways a few years ago. However, controversies keep surfacing as the couple often accuse each other in media interactions. Actor Naresh is the son of late actor Vijaya Nirmala, who is the second wife of late veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna. The complaint was filed against Youtube Channels that poked fun at Naresh and Pavithra and slut shamed her.

Speaking to the media, actor Naresh said, “Pretending to be social activists and film critics, some people are commenting on us in their channels. If you are a film critic, talk about films.Everyone has a personal life, and how we live our life is our wish. We can do whatever in accordance with the law. You might have a right to talk about it as a journalist but not to degrade us in a demeaning manner. It is very disappointing. We have got evidence, we are going forward with the cases and soon we will come to a conclusion.”

KVM Prasad, ACP of Cyber Crime told TNM that the police have served notices to two channels. “The complaint was filed by actor Naresh three months ago, as some channels were making derogatory comments against his wife. We have filed a case under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Insulting modesty of women). We have identified two such YouTube channels and served notices to them. There are some other channels as well, we are finding them and the investigation is going on,” the ACP said.

Earlier in October 2021, actor Samantha had also filed defamation cases against YouTube channels. Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya parted ways, following which, there were several rumours. Samantha was targeted online majorly blaming her for the separation.