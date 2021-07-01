Watch: Amala Paul rocks retro look dancing to pop singer Kiesza’s ‘Hideaway’

Amala Paul will be seen as a police officer in the upcoming sci-fi crime thriller ‘Kudi Yadamaithe’.

Actor Amala Paul left fans stunned with her recent Instagram reel where the actor is seen shaking a leg to Canadian pop singer Kiesza Rae’s 2014 track ‘Highway’. Amala Paul looks effortlessly snazzy in a black dress paired with a pair of block heels of the same colour. The actor’s freestyle steps to Kiesza’s upbeat music coupled with a cool pair of shades and disco lights in the background, sent fans into a frenzy. Sharing the video, Amala quoted lines from the song ‘Highway’, which read: “Kiezaaaaa my goddess

You're just a hideaway, you're just a feeling. You let my heart escape beyond the meaning. Not even I can find a way to stop the storm. Oh, baby, it's out of my control, what's going on ? #kieza #hideaway #dancingmyh eartout.”

On June 27, Amala Paul shared the poster from her upcoming sci-fi crime thriller Kudi Yedamaithe. The series is created by Ram Vignesh, while it is has been directed by Lucia and U Turn fame director Pawan Kumar. Sharing the poster, Amala wrote, “Quite excited to announce my next- #KudiYedamaithe and need I say, you’re gonna be intrigued. The thrill begins soon.” The series will stream on Telugu Over-the-top (OTT) platform Aha. Actor Rahul Vijay too has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series. Amala Paul is seen as a cop in the poster. With a wall full of notes and a ticking clock, the poster sets the tone for an intriguing crime-thriller.

Earlier this year, Amala was a part of the Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu, which streamed on Netflix. The film also features actors Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde, amongst others. In the episode directed by Nandu Reddy, actors Amala Paul and Jagapati Babu are seen as a couple, with the husband suspecting his wife’s fidelity.

Amala also has Malayalam film Aadujeevitham and Kollywo od film Adho Andha Paravai in her kitty.

