Watch: Second track from ‘Navarasa’ titled ‘The Bleeding Heart’ is out

The melancholic track is from director Sarjun KM’s segment ‘Thunintha Pin’, starring actors Anjali, Atharvaa and Kishore.

Flix Kollywood

The second single from upcoming Netflix anthology Navarasa, called ‘The Bleeding Heart (Osara Parandhu Vaa)’, was released by the makers on July 13, Tuesday. ‘The Bleeding Heart’ is composed by music director Sundaramuthy KS and has lyrics by Soundara Rajan. The single is from director Sarjun KM’s segment Thunintha Pin from the nine-part anthology. Thunintha Pin which is based on the emotion of courage, features actors Atharvaa, Anjali and Kishore in the lead.

‘The Bleeding Heart’ is sung by Super Singer Season 8 fame Vrusha Balu. As the title of the track suggests, the melancholic track is based on the themes of dejection and heartache. The track features visuals of Anjali and Atharvaa from Thunintha Pin. “It will tug at your heartstrings #TheBleedingHeart (Osara Parandhu Vaa) lyric video from #ThuninthaPin out nowhttps://youtu.be/ pVhEyXWzBYM Music by @SundaramurthyKS (sic),” the tweet posted by Think Music read.

Produced and presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, the nine-part anthology marks the coming together of nine Kollywood directors and a star cast. Each short is based on one emotion from the nine rasas (emotions), namely; anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. “Nine stories, nine emotions,” Navarasa’s tagline reads. On July 9, Netflix announced that Navarasa will be streaming on the platform from August 6.

The artists involved in the project are offering their services pro-bono to help members from the Tamil film fraternity, who were affected during the pandemic. Nine renowned directors including Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren, Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), and Rathindran Prasad, have been roped in for Navarasa.

Watch the video here:

Watch the teaser of ‘Navarasa’

The ensemble cast includes popular actors such as Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Siddarth, Yogi Babu, Bobby Simha and Revathi among others.

