The teaser opens with the lines, “The emotional journey of an industry coming together to support its people”, since the artists involved in the project are offering their services pro-bono to help members from the Tamil film fraternity, who were affected during the pandemic. Featuring several actors from the ensemble cast including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prasanna, Aditi Balan, Siddharth, Parvathy and Revathy, to name a few, the two-minute-long teaser shows monochrome close-up shots of the actors displaying an array of emotions. In the opening shot Suriya appears to be drenched in tranquility, whereas we see enraged Suriya in another shot in the teaser. As the title and teaser suggests, Navarasa promises an intriguing emotional ride.
Netflix also announced on Friday that the movie will be streaming on the OTT platform from August 6. The nine shorts in Navarasa will be based on nine rasas (emotions), namely; anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.
Nine renowned directors including Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren and Rathindran Prasad, have been roped in for Navarasa.
Musicians AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran composed the music for different segments of the anthology, while Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa, Abinandhan
