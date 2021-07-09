Watch: Teaser of ‘Navarasa’ promises a gripping emotional ride

Presented by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra, the anthology has nine directors coming together, including Karthik Subbaraj, Gautham Menon and others.

Flix Kollywood

Over-the-top platform Netflix took to Twitter on Friday to unveil the first teaser from the much-anticipated anthology Navarasa. “Makkale, ungaloda superstars ellarum ka dha solla varanga! #Navarasa from 6th August! (Folks, your superstars are on their way to narrate stories),” the tweet posted by Netflix India South read. Produced and presented by Maniratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, the nine-part anthology marks the coming together of nine directors and a star cast. “Nine stories, nine emotions,” Navarasa’s tagline reads.

The teaser opens with the lines, “The emotional journey of an industry coming together to support its people”, since the artists involved in the project are offering their services pro-bono to help members from the Tamil film fraternity, who were affected during the pandemic. Featuring several actors from the ensemble cast including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Prasanna, Aditi Balan, Siddharth, Parvathy and Revathy, to name a few, the two-minute-long teaser shows monochrome close-up shots of the actors displaying an array of emotions. In the opening shot Suriya appears to be drenched in tranquility, whereas we see enraged Suriya in another shot in the teaser. As the title and teaser suggests, Navarasa promises an intriguing emotional ride.

Netflix also announced on Friday that the movie will be streaming on the OTT platform from August 6. The nine shorts in Navarasa will be based on nine rasas (emotions), namely; anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Watch the teaser of ‘Navarasa’ here:

Nine renowned directors including Arvind Swami (in his directorial debut), Gautam Vasudev Menon, Priyadarshan, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Sarjun, Vasanth, Karthick Naren and Rathindran Prasad, have been roped in for Navarasa.

Musicians AR Rahman, D Imman, Ghibran, Arul Dev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha and Justin Prabhakaran composed the music for different segments of the anthology, while Santosh Sivan, Balasubramaniem, Manoj Paramahamsa, Abinandhan Ramanujam, Shreyaas Krishna, Harshvir Oberai, Sujith Sarang, V Babu and Viraj Singh were on board as cinematographers. The anthology is bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies and Jayendra Panchapakesan under the banner of Qube Cinemas.

ALSO READ: In pics: Images from Maniratnam and Jayendra's ‘Navarasa’ go viral