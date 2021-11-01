Watch: RRR glimpse video starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt is out

The ‘RRR’ glimpse video introduces the protagonists Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt through high-octane action and intense sequences shot against an extravagant backdrop.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of RRR unveiled a glimpse video on Monday, November 1. Introducing the protagonists Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt through high-octane action and intense sequences shot against an extravagant backdrop, the makers wrote that they will be bringing back the ‘glory of Indian cinema’ with RRR. The SS Rajamouli directorial is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 7, 2022. Sharing the video, the makers tweeted: “The era of #RRRMovie has just begun! Presenting the much anticipated #RRRGlimpse... Let’s together bring back the glory of Indian cinema. In cinemas from 7th Jan 2022.”

The multi-lingual, multi-starrer fictional film is based on the lives of two freedom fighters from the 20th century – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, the film also features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, who plays Sita, and Ajay Devgn, who plays an extended cameo role. The duo are making their Tollywood debut with RRR.

The cast of RRR also includes Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Alison Doody, among others. The first song from the film, ‘Dosti’, was released on the occasion of Friendship Day in August. ‘Dosti’ was released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Lahari Music have bagged the music rights for all five languages. The Telugu version of the song is sung by Hemachandra while the other versions were sung by Anirudh, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar. ‘Dosti’ also features glimpses of the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The film was initially scheduled to release theatrically on October 13. In June, the makers had revealed that they had to shoot only two songs to wrap up the production. The first look videos garnered millions of views on YouTube. Roar of RRR, a video featuring Behind-the-Scenes (BTS) and glimpses from the making of the movie, received positive comments from members from the film fraternity.

Watch the glimpse video of RRR here:

Team RRR recently revealed that they have tied up with PVR Cinemas to promote the film. The official Twitter handle of the film shared a video of the grand opening of a PVR theatre in Mumbai and announced that the theatre chain will be referred to as PVRRR for the next few months, in honour of the film.