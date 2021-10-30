PVRRR: Makers of RRR tie up with PVR Cinemas to promote film in unique way

Team RRR claimed that this is the first time a brand has changed its name for a movie, and that the multiplex chain will be known as PVRRR for the next few months in over 70 cities.

Flix

The makers of director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR had a new announcement in store for fans on Friday, October 29. Starring actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, the film is one of the most-anticipated projects in recent times. Team RRR revealed that they have tied up with PVR Cinemas to promote the film. The official Twitter handle of the film shared a video of the grand opening of a PVR theatre in Mumbai, with a twist — the theatre chain will be referred to as PVRRR for the next few months, in honour of the film.

Claiming that this is the first time a brand has changed its name for promoting a film, team RRR tweeted: “For the first time ever in the world, a brand changed their name for the film… For RRR… it will be referred to as PVRRR for the next few months across India in 850+ screens and 170+ properties in 70+ cities…"

In social media posts, the makers of the film hinted that it is an “unheard collaboration for any film in the world”. RRR is a fictionalised retelling of the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Alia Bhatt will be essaying the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgn has been roped in to play an extended cameo. RRR marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The theatrical release of the film has been postponed multiple times in the past due to the pandemic, and it is currently slated to hit the big screens on January 7, 2022. The film has been reportedly made at a whooping budget of Rs 450 crore.

The cast of RRR also includes Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Alison Doody, among others.The sneak peek video titled ‘Roar of RRR’, which gave viewers a glimpse into the making of the movie, garnered millions of views on YouTube.