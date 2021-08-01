Watch: ‘RRR’ first song ‘Dosti’ released by SS Rajamouli on Friendship Day

The music video features singers Hemachandra, Anirudh, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar, and veteran music composer MM Keeravani directing them.

The much-awaited first song, ‘Dosti’, from the pan-Indian multi-starrer movie RRR was officially released on Friendship Day, Sunday, August 1, in five languages simultaneously on Lahari Music’s YouTube channel. Earlier, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Lahari Music bagged the music rights for all five languages of director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. Now the first song has also been released in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada – giving a glimpse into the musical world of RRR.

Releasing the song, SS Rajamouli tweeted, “This Friendship day, witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces – Ramaraju & Bheem #Dosti.” Veteran music director MM Keeravani has composed the music for the multilingual and multi-starrer project. While the Telugu version of the song is sung by Hemachandra, the other language versions are rendered by Anirudh, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas and Yazin Nizar.

The music video has been shot with all the five singers taking the lead in their respective languages with music director Keeravani mentoring them. The song also offers a brief glimpse of the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, at the end, greeting each other and joining hands.

The song revolves around the theme of friendship between the two lead characters in the movie, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who are projected with their respective themes – fire and water. RRR is a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the pre-Independence era. The team recently completed shooting in Hyderabad. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn in significant roles, the movie is tentatively scheduled for release on October 13 this year.

The first look videos of Ram Charan and Jr NTR were released earlier on YouTube and garnered millions of views. The RRR team also released a sneak peek into the making of the movie through a video titled ‘Roar of RRR’.

Watch the first music video of RRR movie