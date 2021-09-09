Watch: Rakshit Shetty's 'Torture Song' from 777 Charlie is here

The makers have also announced that the film will release in theatres on December

Flix Sandalwood

The makers of Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming film 777 Charlie unveiled a new single from the movie on Thursday. In addition, they confirmed theatrical release for the film and announced that the film will be hitting the big screens on December 31, New Year’s Eve. 777 Charlie is set to release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Sharing the song with fans on social media, Rakshit wrote: “Bringing all the waiting to a halt. Dharma and Charlie's shenanigans, the #TortureSong is now streaming on #ParamvahMusic. Do not miss #777Charlie in cinemas from 31st Dec 2021.”

Titled ‘Torture Song’, the new single from the film has been sung by Jassie Gift, Gana Balachandar, Vijay Prakash, Ram Miriyala and Swaroop Khan in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi, respectively. The video of ‘Torture Song’ depicts the humorous relationship between Dharma, the protagonist played by Rakshit and a Labrador dog.

Written and directed by Kiranraj, 777 Charlie has Sangeetha Sringeri as the female lead. Actors Raj B Shetty and Danish Sait have also been roped in to play pivotal roles, while the film will mark the Sandalwood debut of Bobby Simha. Nobin Paul is on board as the music composer for the project. The teaser of the movie was released on June 6, marking Rakshit Shetty’s birthday. The cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap and editing by Pratheek Shetty.

777 Charlie is presented by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam, and director Karthik Subbaraj will be distributing it in Tamil under his production banner, Stone Bench Film. Prithviraj released a poster where he was seen along with a Labrador, and wrote, "I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from #777Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at @PrithvirajProd are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content & truly mind blowing in its execution! (sic)."