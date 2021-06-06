Watch: ‘777 Charlie’ teaser shows the journey of an adorable dog

The film has been written and directed by Kiranraj K and features Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty in the lead along with the dog.

Flix Film

“She's on a journey,” says one of the captions. Another says, “An adventure when Charlie meets Dharma." Both are found on a video featuring an adorable dog– a labrador–breaking glasses and running through the wild, towards the city, passing trash and people, not stopping until it meets a man. A song plays in the background of the two-minute journey of Charlie, the dog, one of the main characters in the upcoming film 777 Charlie. The video is a teaser released by the makers of the film on June 6, marking Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty’s birthday. It has already garnered tens of thousands of views.

Rakshit Shetty plays the man Charlie runs into, his name is Dharma. Under the teaser is an adorable description of the film: "It is an endearing journey of a stray dog named Charlie into the protagonist Dharma's life. Both literally and metaphorically. She is full of life and naughty quirks and is set to win over every heart that comes her way, including Dharma's."

The film, a multilingual, will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, and has been written and directed by Kiranraj K. It is produced by GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios.

Other actors in the film include Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha.

The film's music and background score is by Nobin Paul and it is Vineeth Sreenivasan's voice you hear in the teaser. The cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap and editing by Pratheek Shetty.

It is touted to be an adventure and comedy film.

Earlier, actor, filmmaker and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran announced that he has teamed up with the makers of 777 Charlie to present the Malayalam version of the film. He shared a poster featuring him along with a labrador, and wrote, "I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from #777Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at @PrithvirajProd are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content & truly mind blowing in its execution! (sic)."

Similarly, Kollywood filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj too announced that he has associated with team 777 Charlie to present the Tamil version of the film under his home production and distribution house, Stonebench Films. “#777Charlie starring @rakshitshetty& dir by @Kiranraj61is a beautiful film abt Unconditional love between a man & an awesome kid We @StonebenchFilms are so proud to present this heartwarming film in Tamil,” Karthik Subbaraj tweeted while sharing the news with fans on Friday. Interestingly, 777 Charlie marks the Kannada debut of actor Bobby Simha, who has collaborated with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj on multiple projects.

Watch: Teaser of 777 Charlie