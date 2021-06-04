Prithviraj Sukumaran to present Rakshit Shetty’s '777 Charlie' in Malayalam

Kollywood director Karthik Subbaraj recently announced that he will be presenting the film in Tamil.

Actor, director and producer Prithviraj Sukumaran announced recently that he will be presenting the Malayalam version of Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming Kannada movie 777 Charlie. The Ayyappanum Koshiy um actor announced the news on social media by sharing an image of himself along with a Labrador since the plot of the movie is based on an intelligent Labrador and its owner, played by Rakshit Shetty. Prithviraj’s home banner Prithviraj Productions will be presenting the Malayalam version of 777 Charlie.

The actor also praised the cast and crew members after watching a few sequences from the movie. On Thursday, Prithviraj shared the poster announcing the news and wrote, "We are delighted to announce that, 777 Charlie will be presented by Prithviraj Productions in Malayalam (sic)." His Twitter post read, "I’ve had the privilege of seeing a lot of footage from #777Charlie. I cannot tell you how happy we at @PrithvirajProd are to be associating with something so heartwarming in content & truly mind blowing in its execution! (sic)."

Rakshit Shetty, who was happy to have Prithviraj on board, extended his gratitude and wrote, "Thank you for being a part of this amazing journey (sic)."

Team 777 Charlie has not only been successful in bringing a prominent personality from the Mollywood film fraternity on board, they have also managed to accomplish the same with a Kollywood celebrity. The team has roped in ace Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj to present the Tamil version of the film. Karthik Subbaraj's home production and distribution house, Stonebench Films, recently signed up to distribute the Tamil version of the film. “#777Charlie starring @ rakshitshetty& dir by @ Kiranraj61is a beautiful film abt Unconditional love between a man & an awesome kid We @StonebenchFilms are so proud to present this heartwarming film in Tamil,” Karthik Subbaraj tweeted while sharing the news with fans on Friday.

Touted to be an adventure as well as comedy flick, the Kiranraj K directorial will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The trailer of the movie will be out on June 6, marking the occasion of Rakshit Shetty’s birthday. Bankrolled by Paramvah Studios, 777 Charlie will also feature actors Sangeetha, Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait in the lead roles.