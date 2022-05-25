Watch: Porkanda Singam, second single from Vikram, is out

The second single sung by G Ravi is an emotional one, a stark contrast with the first track ‘Pathala Pathala’ which was more upbeat.

Flix Kollywood

The second single from upcoming movie Vikram starring actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi - ‘Porkanda Singam’ - was released, on Wednesday, May 25. The film is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Raaj Kamal International Films. The second single sung by G Ravi is an emotional one, a stark contrast with the first track ‘Pathala Pathala’ which was more upbeat. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Ahead of the song release, Anirudh had tweeted out earlier on Wednesday morning saying “#PorkandaSingam - The feel of #Vikram Lyric Video from 11 AM today”. The song was then released by him with the tagline “ #PorkandaSingam - The feel of Vikram (sic).”

The visuals of the lyric video show Kamala Haasan, fondly known as Ulaganayagan by fans, with a baby and also emotional scenes of a little finger holding his fingers. The lyrics pertain to an emotional part in the film, supposedly that shows the relationship between Kamal’s character and a child.

Watch the lyric video of ‘Porkanda Veeran’ here:

The teaser video, which was released in November last year, featured Kamal in a stylish avatar. Kamal Haasan dodges bullets and other weapons and says “Aarambikalama?” (Shall we begin?), indicating more action towards the end of the video. The first-look poster of Vikram was unveiled on July 10 last year. Featuring monochrome, close-up shots of the three lead actors, the poster went viral on social media.

The poster sets the tone for an intense film. Interestingly, Kamal had starred as the lead actor in the 1986 Tamil movie of the same name, by Rajasekhar, starring Kamal Haasan and Sathyaraj, among others.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a hit director whose previous two movies, Kaithi, starring actor Karthi, and Vijay starrer Master, had huge success at the box office. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the technical team of Vikram includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, stunt choreographer duo Anbariv, editor Philomin Raj, dance choreographer Sandy, and art director N Sathees Kumar. The dialogues have been penned by Rathna Kumar, and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram is slated for release on June 3.