Watch: Kamal Haasan is all swag in teaser of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Vikram'

The two-minute teaser promises oodles of style from Kamal as well as exciting gun action.

The camera zooms into a mansion nestled amidst green lawns. Inside the house, a man dressed in black stares out at the window as the pressure cooker lets out a shrill whistle. The rice is cooked, the plantain leaves are sprinkled with water and laid on the table. It appears that the man is cooking a traditional feast for guests, except that the dishes involve handguns, revolvers, six shooters, rifles, swords and machetes

This is the start of the teaser to Kamal Haasan’s upcoming action thriller Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal's 1986 film by the same title, in which he played a RAW agent, was also an action thriller. The two-minute teaser promises oodles of style from Kamal as well as exciting gun action. The teaser then shows a bearded Kamal hiding away all the firearms and weapons in niche spots -- under the dining table, behind curtains, inside special drawers designed to carry swords etc. Finally the guests arrive and are seated, and the teaser ends with Kamal saying “Aarambikalama?” (Shall we begin?), indicating more action.

The film’s title teaser was released on Kamal Haasan’s birthday, as a ‘birthday gift to his fans’. The film is bankrolled by the actor’s production studio Raaj Kamal International and its music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is tipped to be a gangster drama and its first look poster featured Kamal Haasan with a collage made out of guns and knives.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is expected to resume work on Indian 2 some time next year. The film marks the return of Kamal as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs. 40 crore in Bhopal. National Award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.