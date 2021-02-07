Watch: Nazriya and Aleena dances to 90s Bollywood song

Actor Nazirya often posts photos and videos with Aleena, wife of director Alphonse Puthren.

Flix Mollywood

Salman Khan's ‘Oh oh jaane jaana’ plays in the background as Nazriya and Aleena, clad in blue jeans and t shirts, begin dancing synchronously. Actor Nazriya, who often posts photos with Aleena, wife of director Alphonse Puthren on her Instagram page, gets nostalgic with the new video.

She writes, "Forever the 90s kids," tagging Aleena with the hashtag "my dancing queen".

‘Oh Oh Jaane Jaana’ is a song from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya, starring Salman and Kajol.

Earlier posts of Nazriya with Aleena Alphonse show them in similar clothes, playing the 'twinning game', and celebrating several occasions together. For Deepavali they wore similar looking Salwar Kameez with embroidery. Another time they put on floral tops and blue pants and Nazriya captioned the picture, 'second self', indicating how close the two were.

Aleena's husband and director Alphonse has cast Nazriya in his first feature film Neram, opposite Nivin Pauly. It was a bilingual black comedy, made in Tamil and Malayalam. He also cast Nazriya and Nivin in a music video called Yuvh.

Nazriya announced in November that she is making her debut in the Telugu film industry, opposite Nani. The actor was last seen in a cameo in the film Maniyarayile Ashokan which released on Netflix last year, starring Jacob Gregory in the lead. The film was a production of actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Before that, Nazriya played one of the leads in the Anjali Menon film Koode, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Prithviraj and Nazriya played siblings in the film and both the actors took the camaraderie off screen, calling each other sister and brother in their respective Instagram posts. On Nazriya’s birthday, Prithviraj posted a photo of her hugging him and his wife Supriya, calling her sister. Supriya commented under the photo, “May you always squish us in your love.”

Watch: Nazriya's dance video with Aleena