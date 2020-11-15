In pics: Nazriya and her friend Aleena Alphonse set bestie goals on social media

Nazriya put up several pictures with Aleena where the two of them are seen wearing similar clothes.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam actor Nazriya Fahadh recently took to social media to post many pictures with her close friend Aleena Alphonse. The duo wore similar clothes - acing the â€˜twinningâ€™ game. On Saturday, the actor posted Deepavali pictures where she was posing with Aleena. The two of them were seen wearing similar looking outfits - a nude Salwar Kameez with embroidery. The duo nailed the desi twinning look ok Deepavali.

Earlier too, the actor posted pictures of her and Aleena where the duo were seen wearing floral tops and blue pants, and striking different poses.

In one of the pictures with Aleena, Nazriya captioned â€˜second selfâ€™ indicating how close the two were.

Aleena Alphonse is the wife of Malayalam director Alphonse Puthren. Her father is popular Malayalam producer Allwyn Antony. Alphonse Puthren and Nazriya have collaborated for several projects together. Nazriya was the lead actor along with Nivin Pauly for Alphonseâ€™s debut film Neram, a bilingual black comedy made in Tamil and Malayalam. Alphonse delivered his biggest hit Premam in 2015, which starred Nivin Pauly, Anupama Parameshwaran, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian.

However prior to this, Alphonse also directed a music video titled Yuvh which starred Nazriya and Nivin.

Nazriya meanwhile announced her debut film in Telugu along with actor Nani. The actor took to social media to announce the project helmed by Vivek Athreya and added that she was excited for it. The title release of the project is scheduled for November 21.

Alphonse Puthren meanwhile announced his next project, Pattu, after a gap of 5 years. Taking to social media, he said that Fahadh Faasil will play the lead character in the film and that it will be in Malayalam. He also added that the filmâ€™s music will be done by him.

Aleena and Alphonse got married in 2015 and have two children.