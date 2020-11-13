Nazriya to debut in Telugu cinema, cast opposite Nani in new film

The official title of the film directed by Vivek Athreya will be announced on November 21.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Nazriya took to her social media on Friday with a big announcement – her debut in the Telugu film industry. The actor, who has done 13 films in Malayalam and five in Tamil, will act opposite Tollywood star Nani. Taking to Instagram with a Diwali wish for her fans, Nazriya shared that she was excited for this new project. “Next. So this one will be my first Telugu film guys. Super excited for this one. With this amazing team,” she wrote on her social media.

The new film will be directed by Vivek Athreya, who has previously made Brochevarevarura and Ment al Madhilo.The title reveal for the new project is set to take place on November 21. “Circle this date and tune in. Happy Diwali,” the actor added. There has been much speculation around Vivek Athreya's next project after his previous successes. The movie will be produced by Mythri movie makers.

Nazriya debuted in the Malayalam film industry with the Mammootty starrer Palunku in 2006, which was helmed by Blessy. She played Mamootty’s daughter in the film. In 2013 and 2014, Nazriya had several big films both in Malayalam and Tamil. She starred opposite Nivin Pauly in Neram-- a bilingual black comedy thriller in Tamil and Malayalam. In the same year, she had Atlee’s Raja Rani, where she starred opposite Arya, and Naiyaandi opposite Dhanush.

In 2014, Nazriya was seen in Ohm Shanthi Oshaana and Bangalore Days in Malayalam, both of which were massive box office hits. After a four-year break post 2014, the actor returned to films in 2018 with the Anjali Menon directorial Koode, with Prithviraj, Parvathy and Trance, in which she starred opposite Fahadh Faasil .

Several actors who have debuted in Malayalam have broken into Tollywood with successful films. Actor Anupama Parameswaran, who played Mary in Premam (2015), and has had eight Telugu releases in her career. She also debuted in Tamil with Kodi, opposite Dhanush.

Dulquer Salmaan too has flirted with Telugu cinema, by essaying the role of Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati. Keerthy Suresh, who debuted as an adult in Malayalam film Geethaanjali, has had several big Telugu releases including Mahanati, Penguin (which is bilingual), and the more recent Miss India.

Nani, one of the most bankable stars of Tollywood, was recently seen in the movie V which came on Amazon Prime and got good reviews. He is also waiting for the release of his next movie Tuck Jagadish with director Shiva Nirvana. The movie has Jagapathi Babu playing an important role while SS Thaman has done the music.

Nani is also going to star in Shyam Singha Roy, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.