Watch: Nani unveils first single from Tuck Jagadish, sung by director Shiva Nirvana

The film features an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Devadarshini, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Daniel Balaji.

Flix Tollywood

Nani, who is gearing up for the release of his Telugu film Tuck Jagadish, unveiled the first song from the movie on September 3. Titled ‘Tuck Song’, the fun single describes the protagonist’s traits. The video starts with a small clip where music composer Gopi Sundar and Tuck Jagadish director Shiva Nirvana insist Nani sing the song. We then see Nani convincing director Shiva to sing the track instead. “Convinced @ShivaNirvanato sing this one. His Jagadish Naidu in his voice and words,” Nani wrote while unveiling the single. The ‘Tuck Song’ is composed and arranged by Gopi Sundar, while SS Thaman is on board as the music composer for Tuck Jagadish.

Helmed by filmmaker Shiva, Tuck Jagadish is scheduled to release on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on September 10. The film has an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Devadarshini, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Daniel Balaji. Set in Andhra Pradesh, Tuck Jagadish will narrate the story of Jagadish Naidu. The plot will focus on his family and the bond he shares with his siblings.

“On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we are bringing this heart-warming story for our audiences to enjoy with their families from the comfort of their homes. This film is very special to me and I can’t wait to share it with my fans and all the film lovers. I had a great time filming Tuck Jagadish with the entire cast and crew, and our off-screen camaraderie reflects perfectly on-screen as well. We hope that the movie will be a delight to watch,” actor Nani said in a statement that was released by Amazon Prime Video following the launch of Tuck Jagadish trailer.

Although the film was initially slated for theatrical release, it was postponed and the makers opted for direct-OTT-release in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Explaining how he is leaving it to the producers to take the call, Nani wrote in a statement earlier, “With the unpredictable conditions here and abroad and the unfortunate restrictions on theatres in Andhra, it has become a conflict of many ways. I have the utmost respect for the producers and I believe any call regarding the film they make, should be theirs (sic).”

Watch the video of 'Tuck Song' here: