Watch: Trailer of Nani's Tuck Jagadish is high on drama, emotion

The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 10.

The trailer of Nani's highly anticipated film Tuck Jagadish was released by Amazon Prime Video on September 1. The family drama, directed by Shiva Nirvana, has an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer, Devadarshini, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Daniel Balaji. The film will start streaming from September 10 in 240 countries and territories.

The trailer shows Nani interacting with his family, and later engaging in fight sequences that suggest revenge. The film seems to be heavy on family sentiment.

According to a press release, Tuck Jagadish is set in Andhra Pradesh, and narrates the life and journey of Jagadish Naidu, played by Nani. The plot revolves around what happens in his family, focusing on the bond he shares with his siblings. The film reportedly has a mix of drama, emotional and action sequences. Amazon Prime Video calls it a "complete family entertainer".

"After the successful world premiere of V, I am thrilled to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video yet again,” said 'Natural Star' Nani. “On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we are bringing this heart-warming story for our audiences to enjoy with their families from the comfort of their homes. This film is very special to me and I can’t wait to share it with my fans and all the film lovers. I had a great time filming Tuck Jagadish with the entire cast and crew, and our off-screen camaraderie reflects perfectly on-screen as well. We hope that the movie will be a delight to watch."

"Family dramas have an intrinsic feel good factor and Tuck Jagadish promises a delightful journey of an inseparable bond that surely will strike a chord with the audience,” added Director Shiva Nirvana. “And there would’ve been a better actor than Nani to play the titular role in the film. I am looking forward to the global premiere of Tuck Jagadish across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video. With Nani headlining the film along with a stellar cast, I sincerely hope it garners a positive response from audiences world over.”

"At Amazon Prime Video, we strongly believe that local stories have the potential to become global blockbusters and Tuck Jagadish is a great example for that. I’m sure this family drama, which presents a beautiful mix of heartfelt emotions, comedy and action, will resonate with audiences around the world,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India. “At Prime Video, we are working to build deep libraries of local language content, and Tuck Jagdish is a treat especially curated for our Telugu movie loving audience. We are happy to have found our trusted partners in Shine Screens who have brought to life this heart-warming story led by an incredible cast and crew."