Watch: Making video of Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan released on Vikram’s birthday

Apart from Vikram, the ‘Thangalaan’ cast includes notable actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy, and is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green.

Flix Kollywood

An exclusive making video of Pa Ranjith’s latest film Thangalaan was released on Monday, April 17. The release date of this video also happens to be the birthday of Vikram, the film’s lead actor. The nearly two minute video showed snippets of the making of the fighting and battle scenes with Vikram leading a community. The actor was seen sporting a loin cloth and carrying a large staff while heading into battle. Men from the community are seen playing instruments indicating that they too might be going to battle.

Taking to Instagram, Pa Ranjith shared a poster from Thangalaan and wished Vikram on his birthday. He said, “Happy birthday to my #Thangaalan. Presenting you a slice of flesh, a grand making visual video of Thangalaan as our humble tribute to Chiyaan.”

Sources at Neelam, Ranjith’s production house, told TNM that the film is set in the 19th century and revolves around the Poorvakudi people who lived in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Fields. Thangaalan is also expected to depict the lives of the Tamil labour community at the mines during the colonial era. The teaser of the film was released on October 23.

Watch the making video:



Apart from Vikram, Thangalaan’s cast includes notable actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy. The movie is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green. The film is also produced by Neelam. GV Prakash is composing music for the film that is co-written by Prabha. As per reports, Ranjith had narrated the story to Vikram in 2014 but the project did not materialise at the time. The shooting is said to have begun on July 15 in 2022.