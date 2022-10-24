Watch: Teaser of Pa Ranjith and Vikramâ€™s Thangalaan is set in 19th century KGF

Apart from Vikram, Thangalaanâ€™s cast also includes actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan and Pasupathy.

Flix kollywood

The much-awaited teaser of actor Vikram and director Pa Ranjithâ€™s next, Thangalaan, was unveiled on Sunday, October 23. The teaser also features glimpses of actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan and Pasupathi. Written and directed by Ranjith, Thangalaan is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja under the banner of Studio Green. Ranjithâ€™s home banner Neelam is also co-producing the film.

The teaser seems to depict Vikram as the leader of a community of people, who go head to head with the British. His character is seen donning a loin cloth and holding a tall cane in his hand, and hints that the community is preparing for a battle of some sort. Sources from Neelam tell TNM that the story, which is set in the 19th century, during the British colonial era, will revolve around Poorvakudi people who lived in Karnatakaâ€™s Kolar Gold Fields. Thangalaan is likely to depict the story of Tamil labour communities.

Thangalaan has music by composer GV Prakash, while the film is co-written by Tamil Prabha, The technical crew also includes Kishor Kumar as the director of photography, Selva as the editor and SS Murthi as the art director. As per media reports, filmmaker Ranjith had narrated the story to Vikram in 2014, but the project could not go on floors at the time. The shooting for Thangalaan reportedly commenced on July 15 this year.

Watch the teaser:

READ: How Kannada film 'KGF' reduces a community's history into one man's macho story

Prior to Thangalaan, Vikram was seen as Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnamâ€™s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film hit the big screens on September 30. The star cast included actors Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal, among others.

Director Ranjithâ€™s last outing was Natchathiram Nagargirathu which starred actors Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Kalaiarasan in pivotal roles. It also featured actors Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew and Manisa Tait in important roles.

READ: Ponniyin Selvan review: Mani Ratnamâ€™s epic is true to the spirit of Kalkiâ€™s novel

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu review: Pa Ranjith lights a spark to defy old ideas of love