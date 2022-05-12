Watch: Kamal Haasan’s fun-filled track Pathala Pathala from Vikram is out

Helmed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram co-stars actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

The much-anticipated first single from actors Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie Vikram was released on Wednesday, May 11. The film is helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame, and bankrolled by Raaj Kamal International Films. ‘Pathala Pathala’, a fun-filled track, is reminiscent of the actor’s previous tracks like ‘Kandasamy Madasamy’, and ‘Alwarpetta Aandava’ among others. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Kamal has sung many popular tracks including ‘Anbe Sivam’.

Ahead of the song release, Anirudh shared a photo he had clicked along with actor Kamal Haasan and confirmed that Kamal has written the lyrics and also lent his voice as the singer for the first single from Vikram ‘Pathala Pathala’. "Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir writes and sings #PathalaPathala What a session! Thank you sir #Vikram first single from May 11th day after @Dir_Lokesh @RKFI,” Anirudh tweeted.

Kamal Haasan, who is fondly known as Ulaganayagan by fans, also shared the photos on social media, and praised music composer Anirudh. “All the while I was thinking about what a great lineage you belong to. From your great grandfather to YOU, what abundant talents and achievements in one family. You are truly living up to your family standards of excellence. More power to you my young friend,” he tweeted.

Watch the lyric video of ‘Pathala Pathala’ here:

The teaser video, which was released in November last year, featured Kamal in a stylish avatar.Kamal Haasan hides from firearms and weapons and says “Aarambikalama?” (Shall we begin?), indicating more action towards the end of the video.

The first-look poster of Vikram was unveiled on July 10 last year. Featuring monochrome, close-up shots of the three lead actors, the poster went viral on social media.

The poster sets the tone for an intense film. Interestingly, Kamal had starred as the lead actor in the 1986 Tamil movie of the same name. Sharing the photo, director Lokesh quoted lines from the title song of the 1986 movie. “Yuththaththaal Adho Adho Vidiyudhu Saththaththaal Araajagam Azhiyudhu Raththaththaal Adho Thalai Uruludhu Sorkkangkal Idho Idho Theriyudhu Thudikkidhu Pujam! Jeyippadhu Nijam! @ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial #Vikram #VikramFirstLook #Arambichitom,” the director’s tweet read.

Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj are on board as the cinematographer and editor respectively. Vikram is slated for release on June 3.