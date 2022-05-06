Watch: First single from Simbu’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is out

The film has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman.

Flix Kollywood

The first single from Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was unveiled on Friday, May 6. Helmed by director Gautham Vasudev Menon (GVM), the film stars actor Silambarasan in the lead. Titled ‘Kaalathukkum Nee Vennum’, the melodious track has lyrics by popular lyricist Thamarai. The film has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman. Announcing the release of the song,Vels Film International, the production banner bankrolling the film, tweeted on May 5, “An exciting melodious 1st Single #KaalathukkumNeeVenum in the lyrics of #Thamarai from @SilambarasanTR_'s #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu will be out tomorrow (May 6th) at 6:30 PM ! “ Actor Siddhi Idnani has been roped in as the female lead for the project.

The title and first look poster of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was unveiled on August 6. It was previously titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan. Simbu is seen alongside a group of men who are asleep in a dingy room in the first look poster of the film. The poster and the first single indicate that the theme of the film might be different from other GVM directorials. Sharing the posters, Gautham Menon had tweeted in August last year, “When there’s a brilliant actor at work, it all makes sense. It’s so good to be filming with the terrific @SilambarasanTR_ and a bunch of superb technicians who also make it look so easy. Here’s poster 2..”

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the production banner of Vels Film International, the teaser of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released on December 10 last year. Set against a rural backdrop, the teaser revealed that the film will narrate the story of a man hailing from a humble background, and track how he becomes embroiled in interpersonal conflicts.

AR Rahman. Simbu, Gautham Vasudev Menon and AR Rahman have previously teamed up for movies such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada. Simbu was last seen in the Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu, which was a time-loop based political thriller. It opened to positive responses from audiences and critics. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film’s star cast included actors SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, Karunakaran, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Premgi Amaren, among others. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Watch ‘Kaalathukkum Nee Vennum’ from Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu: