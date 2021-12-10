Watch: Teaser of Gautham Menon-Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is out

Ahead of the teaser release, Gautham Menon took to Twitter to share a poster from the movie that features Simbu as Muthu, the character he plays in the film.

Flix Kollywood

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon took to social media on Friday, December 10, to unveil the teaser of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, his upcoming film with actor Silambarasan TR. Sharing the 1.5-minute long teaser, the director wrote: “Life is a beautiful highway!(sic).” The teaser features glimpses from the world that Simbu’s character inhabits in the film.

Set against a rural backdrop, the video hints that the film might narrate the story of a man hailing from a humble background, and becoming embroiled in interpersonal conflicts. The track ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ (can the heart forget?), sung by AR Rahman, can be heard in the background. However, the teaser of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu does not reveal too much about the plot of the film. The title and opening visual suggest that the movie might discuss deforestation and wildfires. Fans are eager to receive updates about the film since the genre is different from filmmaker Gautham Menon's previous directorial ventures.

Ahead of the teaser release, Gautham Menon took to Twitter to share a poster from the movie that features Simbu as Muthu, the character he plays in the film. “At 1.26 pm, accompanied by a pulsating soundtrack, a glimpse of Muthu’s journey,” he tweeted on December 10. AR Rahman is on board as the music composer for the project. ARR, GVM and Simbu have teamed up earlier for films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

On August 6, Gautham Menon unveiled the first look poster and also announced that the film has been titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The news came as a surprise to fans since it was titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan earlier. The project is bankrolled by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the banner of Vels Film International.

Simbu was recently seen in the Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu. Based on the concept of time loop, the political thriller has raked in positive responses from audiences and critics alike. The film marks the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Simbu. Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the film’s star cast included actors SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, Karunakaran, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Premgi Amaren, among others. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Prior to Maanaadu, Simbu was seen in the Suseenthiran directorial Eeswaran, co-starring Niddhi Agerwal. He has Pathu Thala, the Kollywood remake of the Kannada movie Mufti, in the pipeline. He will be sharing the screen with actors Gautham Karthik and Obeli N Krishna in the film helmed by Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame.