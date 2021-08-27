Gautham Menon reveals intriguing second poster for Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

The title and first look poster of 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', which was previously titled 'Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan', was released on August 6.

The second poster from actor Silambarasan TR and filmmaker Gautham Menon’s upcoming Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, was unveiled on Friday, August 27. In the poster, the actor is seen alongside a group of men who are asleep in a dingy room. Simbu is the only one who is awake and appears to be in deep thought. Much like the first look, this poster, too, has left fans intrigued.

Sharing the poster, director Gautham Menon pointed out that the film is going to be terrific since it has a brilliant actor on board. He also heaped praise on the technicians who have been roped in for the project. “When there’s a brilliant actor at work, it all makes sense. It’s so good to be filming with the terrific @SilambarasanTR_and a bunch of superb technicians who also make it look so easy. Here’s poster 2..(sic),” his post read.

On August 6, Gautham Menon unveiled the first look poster and also announced that the film has been titled Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The news came as a surprise to fans since it was titled Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan earlier.

Produced by Ishari K Ganesh and Ashwin Kumar under the production banner of Vels Film International, the movie has music by award-winning composer AR Rahman. Simbu, Gautham Vasudev Menon and AR Rahman have previously worked together in movies such as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.

Simbu was recently seen in Suseenthiran’s Eeswaran, co-starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Nandita Swetha and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. The film opened to mixed reviews. Meanwhile, he is also currently working on the Venkat Prabhu directorial Maanaadu. The movie marks the first collaboration between the actor-director duo. Bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu features Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. The star cast also includes actors Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren. SJ Suryah has been reportedly roped in to play a pivotal role. Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board as the music composer for the project.

Simbu also has Pathu Thala, the Kollywood remake of the Kannada movie Mufti, in his kitty. He will be sharing the screen with actors Gautham Karthik and Obeli N Krishna. The project is helmed by Sillunu Oru Kadhal fame director Krishna.