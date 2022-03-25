Watch: AR Rahman unveils Maajja’s Tamil anthem, Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye

Produced by award-winning composer AR Rahman under the banner of Maajja, the track celebrates the glory and heritage of the Tamil language.

Flix Music

AR Rahman has unveiled his new independent single ‘Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye’ on Friday, March 25. The song is an ode to Tamil language and people who speak the language. AR Rahman, who has rendered his voice for the track, appears in the video, while it also features a montage of Tamil people belonging to different social identities. The song, which has been titled ‘Tamil anthem’, has artists Saindhavi Prakash, Khatija Rahman, AR Ameen, Amina Rafiq, Gabriella Sellus, and Poovaiyar on board. The teaser of the song was unveiled in April last year.

The visuals as well as the lyrics of the song, which is penned by lyricist Thamarai, celebrates the glory and heritage of the Tamil language. It is directed by Amith Krishnan and produced by AR Rahman under his music label Maajja, which is the award-winning composer’s independent music collective initiative. Playback singer Dhee and rapper Arivu’s independent single ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was one of the first few tracks launched by Maajja.

‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was produced by music composer Santhosh Narayanan. It became widely popular both within and outside the country. AR Rahman is currently working with director Parthiban for the upcoming film Iravin Nizhal. ARR is on board as the music composer for Iravin Nizhal, which is touted to be the world's first non-linear, single-shot feature film.

Rahman took to Twitter earlier this week to share his experience of working with director Parthiban. "I met Parthiban sir long back and we were supposed to work on a movie called 'Yellello'. It didn't work out. It was a very interesting script. So, when he came up with this movie, I was very intrigued and I said, 'Let's do this movie',” he said.

Calling Parthiban a very passionate filmmaker and actor, Rahman further said, "I was fascinated by the passion he had for cinema and the openness to try new things or new words or new ideas for the score. So, when he said it (the film) was going to be made in one shot, I could imagine the movie to be something.”

ARR also added, "He also showed me the whole rehearsal. When I saw the movie, I was really surprised that he could achieve so many different things. And from the time I saw the rehearsal to what he had shot, it was completely a quantum shift. He is a very, very interesting artist to work with.”

(With IANS inputs)