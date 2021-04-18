Watch: AR Rahman releases teaser of new track ‘Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye’

Released by Rahman on Tamil New Year, the song celebrates the glory and heritage of the Tamil language.

After the humongous success of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, AR Rahman’s Maaja is back with a new song titled ‘Moopilla Thamizhe Thaaye’. Marking the occasion of Tamil New Year, the composer released the promo of the upcoming song on YouTube on April 14.

The close to one minute video opens with the lines “Puyal thandiya vidiyal, Pudh u vaanil vidiyal” (The dawn after the storm, the sunrise on a new day), which corresponds to visuals that show a spotlight being turned on gradually amid clouds, sending across the message that a shimmer of hope awaits at the end of the tunnel with each new daybreak.

We then see glimpses of the ocean as well as visuals of AR Rahman standing on a boat in the ocean, praising Tamil as he sings the lines “Poobalame vaa, Thamizhe vaa, Dharani aana Thamizhe vaa.” Rahman’s breezy voice combined with the soulful sounds of nadaswaram as well as other instruments in the soothing teaser has left fans wanting for more.

The song is likely to touch upon the themes of optimism and hope while celebrating the glory and heritage of the Tamil language. Shortly after the video was released, it received positive responses from fans and was also trending on YouTube.

Maaja is award-winning musician Rahman’s independent music collective initiative. Playback singer Dhee and rapper Arivu’s independent single ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was one of the first few tracks launched by Maaja. The track, produced by music composer Santhosh Narayanan and directed by Amith Krishnan, became immensely popular both within as well as outside the country. It has racked up over 3 million likes and over 100 million views (as of April 2021), reportedly becoming the first Tamil independent single to do so.

Meanwhile, Rahman made his debut as producer and co-writer with the musical drama 99 Songs, which hit the big screens on April 16.